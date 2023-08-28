PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

S.C. advocates push ankle monitors to cut down on DUI

A woman holding the steering wheel of a car with one hand while driving.
A woman holding the steering wheel of a car with one hand while driving.(unknown | Story Blocks)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In South Carolina, advocates say more can be done to prevent people with a history of driving under the influence from putting even more people in danger.

It’s called a “SCRAM cam,” and it’s an ankle monitor that can measure blood alcohol content through sweat.

Jamie Komorowski, the driver accused of killing a newlywed bride on her wedding night in a drunken driving crash, will wear one if she goes on probation.

MORE | North Augusta City Council member faces DUI charge

Supporters say the monitor could protect families from losing loved ones by keeping drunk drivers from getting behind the wheel.

“These victims have every right to not only mourn their loved ones who were lost but also to hope that these devices prevent another family from going through this,” said Kimberly Cockrell, Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim services manager.

“SCRAM cam” monitors have been around in South Carolina since 2012, but some attorneys say the device is not well-known and is underused.

Critics say it could cause false positives.

SCRAM Systems says its data is “scientifically accurate” and backed by a number of studies.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building
Justin Michael Goodman, 29, was charged.
Man charged, accused of boarding school bus, using profanity at driver
Teacher Quwamee Bell broke down in tears when she learned she was the winner of WBTV's $1,000...
Winner of WBTV $1K back-to-school shopping spree surprised in classroom
Robert L. Patton High School
Students sent home after suspicious items found at Burke County high school
James Dunmore will appear in court on Monday in relation to the murder of Allisha Watts.
Boyfriend of Allisha Watts charged with murder, denied bond in court appearance

Latest News

American Airlines ordered to pay $350 to passengers it stranded on tarmacs between 2018 and 2021.
American Airlines fined for passenger delays
The crash happened Saturday at Hunter and Taylor streets in York.
Coroner: Man killed after car leaves road, hits tree in York
The crash happened about seven miles south of Lancaster.
One dead, one injured after Lancaster County crash, troopers say
The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on University City Boulevard.
MEDIC: 1 seriously hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting