Rowan Co. Public Health to observe International Overdose Awareness Day

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - International Overdose Awareness Day (IODA) is observed annually on August 31st, it is a campaign to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have passed and acknowledge the grief of family and friends left behind.

Overdose touches people and communities in many ways. Last year, Rowan County had 89 overdose deaths that impacted the community.

With our theme for 2023, “Recognizing those people who go unseen”, we honor the people whose lives have been altered by overdose. They are the family and friends grieving the loss of a loved one; workers in healthcare and support services who extend strength and compassion; or spontaneous first responders who selflessly assume the role of lifesaver.

This year on August 31st, Rowan County Public Health is asking the community to acknowledge and support the people in the communities who go unrecognized by raising awareness of the hidden impacts of overdose and promoting education of overdose response.

Rowan County Public Health’s HOPE team is hosting a Substance Use Resource Fair and Candlelight Vigil on Thursday, August 31st, 5:00pm-7:30pm at the Salisbury Civic Center: 315 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave S, Salisbury, NC.

The program will include a virtual presentation and resource fair by Dr. Steven Lloyd from 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. That will be followed by a candlelight vigil led by Rev. Heather Bachelder, pastor of Wittenberg Lutheran Church.

