Robert Stephen Gilmore Labor of Love 5K run/walk coming up in Rowan County

ROWN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A young man from Rowan County who died from cancer in 2016 is being remembered with a 5K walk/run that is intended to help those who are suffering from cancer.

Robert Stephen Gilmore was a three time cancer survivor who passed on February 16, 2016, from colon cancer. Stephen was initially diagnosed at 3 years old with a brain tumor (Medulloblastoma). At 15 years old, Stephen was diagnosed with colon cancer as a result of the damage from treatment for the brain tumor.

According to his family, he was known as ‘King Robert’ at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem because of his love for the other children there. He was lovingly called Stephen for most of his life.

Stephen was a faithful and inspirational young man who was very passionate. His passion was his love of God, football, LeBron James and The Carolina Panthers. He adopted their motto “Keep Pounding.” As a teen, he decided to start saving his own money for gas cards for other families.

That led to the SISI’s Robert Stephen Gilmore Childhood Cancer Initiative which gave $25 gas cards to families to help with transportation cost to and from the hospital. In the spring of 2018, Stephen’s Purpose, Incorporated, was founded by his mother, Wendy Baskins.

Stephen’s Purpose is committed to S.A.E. (Support, Advocacy and Education for childhood cancer families and education for the intellectually delayed).

The Robert Stephen Gilmore 5K Labor of Love 5K Walk/Run or the Kids “Fun-Run” Labor Day Weekend is set for Saturday, September 2, 2023. The event will benefit Stephen’s Purpose, Inc. which provides SAE for childhood cancer families.

The race will be held at the Salisbury Greenway: Knox Middle School, 1625 Park Road, Salisbury.

In person registration begins at 7:30 am - 5K Race begins at 8:30 am / FUN RUN begins at 9:30 am

Online registration: $25 per person; www.runsignup.com - now through Friday, September 1st. Race Day Registration Fee: $30 per person; FUN RUN (1/2 Mile) is $10 for ages 10 & under.

Title Sponsor: The Javon Hargrave Foundation

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.