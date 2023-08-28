Public Health leaders warn of possible surge in COVID-19 cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County has confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 cases among County staff at the Ella B. Scarborough Community Resource Center. Service delivery will continue at the facility for all program areas except for Veterans Service. The facility plans to continue operations as long as staffing levels can be maintained. Customers seeking assistance from Veterans Services should go to the Valerie C. Woodard Community Resource Center at 3205 Freedom Drive, entrances A or D.

The Public Health Communicable Disease team will continue to monitor the situation in partnership with the resource center’s leadership. Masks and COVID tests are readily available to all staff members and customers visiting the facility. Daily cleaning protocols will continue as well as a thorough cleaning that will take place over the weekend.

Public Health leaders have advised residents of a summer COVID-19 surge. Covid-19 cases have been on the rise since early July, but this surge doesn’t seem to be caused by a new variant. Most cases in North Carolina still come from the Omicron XBB variant. Health leaders believe a number of factors such as waning immunity, travel, and more time spent indoors are likely causing the surge.

“COVID-19 metrics have been increasing in the County this summer and could continue increasing into the fall,” said Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director. “We want to share this information now before hospital admissions reach higher levels. We want to help residents take precautions to avoid getting sick and spreading illness. If you have the onset of what you think is a summer cold, get tested, and do not ignore those symptoms.”

Continue to follow the CDC guidelines along with local COVID-19 data to stay up to date on current safety protocols. Remember to stay home and take a COVID-19 test if you’re feeling sick. Avoid crowds while indoors and continue washing your hands with soap and water. To help combat the surge in COVID-19 cases, new formulations of vaccine targeting the Omicron XBB variant are expected to be available in September.

