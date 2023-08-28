PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Olympic figure skater killed in 7-vehicle crash, officials say

FILE - Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure...
FILE - Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure skating finals at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 17, 2014, in Sochi, Russia. Paul has died following a car crash last week.(Bernat Armangue | AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA, Ontario (Gray News) – A former Olympic figure skater was killed in a car crash last week, according to Canadian officials.

Skate Canada said figure skater Alexandra Paul, 31, was killed in a seven-vehicle collision in Ontario on Tuesday.

Her baby was also in the car and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to AP, Paul won multiple international medals and three Canadian championship medals alongside her skating partner Mitchell Islam, who is also her husband.

Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada perform during the Ice Dance Short Dance...
Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada perform during the Ice Dance Short Dance competition in the ISU World Figure Skating Championship 2015 held at the Oriental Sports Center in Shanghai, China, Wednesday, March 25, 2015.(Ng Han Guan | AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

The couple competed for Canada in the 2014 Sochi Olympics. According to the Olympics, Paul and Islam finished in 18th place.

Skate Canada confirmed Paul’s death in a statement, calling her a “shining star on and off the ice.”

“Alexandra’s dedication, passion, and remarkable talents have left an indelible mark on the world of figure skating,” the statement read, in part. “She was not only an accomplished athlete but also a true role model for aspiring skaters, demonstrating the values of resilience, perseverance, and sportsmanlike conduct.”

Paul retired from competitive skating in 2016.

Further details about her child’s condition following the crash were not given.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher Quwamee Bell broke down in tears when she learned she was the winner of WBTV's $1,000...
Winner of WBTV $1K back-to-school shopping spree surprised in classroom
Thursday, August 24th Aaron Mirtsching was charged for indecent liberties with a minor
Former Burke Co. pastor and teacher arrested on alleged child sex crime charges
Like his NFL player son, Robert Farley was also a star football player at Maiden High School.
‘An exceptional person’: Hundreds attend celebration of life ceremony for Robert Farley
Fatz Cafe to close restaurants
Fatz Cafe announces closing of all locations
Robert L. Patton High School
Students sent home after suspicious items found at Burke County high school

Latest News

Local organizations host back-to-school events
Local organizations host back-to-school events
UCPS is entering the new school year about 100 teachers and 20 bus drivers short.
UCPS dealing with staffing shortage as new school year starts
Omarri Tobias is charged in connection with the May 18 shooting on a CATS bus.
Man charged in shooting on CATS bus released from jail on bond
James Dunmore will appear in court on Monday in relation to the murder of Allisha Watts.
Boyfriend of Allisha Watts to appear in court Monday on murder charge
Patton High School was released for the day out of an abundance of caution, district leaders...
Students sent home after suspicious items found at Burke County high school