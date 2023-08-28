NoDa neighbors: Speeding is becoming “crazy” in neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - NoDa residents remain concerned about speeding in their neighborhood while they continue to wait for Charlotte Department of Transportation’s improvements to be installed.

“On 36th especially, it can get pretty crazy. A lot of people will speed. It’s ridiculously difficult to turn onto the street from one of the side streets. So, I ended up going out of my way to hit a stop sign that way I don’t actually get into an accident. Viewing is horrible, obstructed views all over, speeding. It’s not ideal,” explained NoDa resident John Abdelmalak.

He said he would feel safer walking his dog if there were more crosswalks and stop signs to slow the traffic down, especially as more housing is built in the neighborhood and will soon add more residents–and drivers.

Abelmalak explained, “That traffic is growing. But unfortunately, you don’t have the infrastructure to help with pedestrians walking and crossing the streets and whatnot.”

WBTV used a speed radar and detected drivers going nearly 10 miles per hour over the 30 mph speed limit on East 36th Street Monday.

For months, the NoDa Neighborhood and Business Association has been advocating for slowing measures in the roadways to accommodate the growing number of pedestrians.

Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) told WBTV there are no plans to install speed humps as the city does not add them to thoroughfares. However, there are other improvements coming to the area in the future–the city did not specify when. The improvements include:

A crosswalk for North Davidson Street between both intersections of East 33rd Street.

A more robust material to curb illegal parking near the intersection of 36th and North Davidson where physical barriers were previously added.

A bike program to re-establish bike lanes on 36th, including curb extensions or ‘floating bus platforms’ from Yadkin Avenue to The Plaza. CDOT said the project with “help to provide a measure of traffic calming while still allowing for bike traffic and CATS bus operations.”

Sustain Charlotte said they have been trying to be a liaison between the city and neighbors for years to improve pedestrian and cyclist life in neighborhoods around Charlotte.

“NoDa, South End, University – They are growing really fast because of the light rail that went in in place a few years back,” explained Sustain Charlotte Urban Design Specialist Eric Zaverl. “So they’re like exponentially growing and of course other parts of city are growing as well. But those are just a little bit supercharged in their speed at which they’re growing and the infrastructure is just not keeping up.”

Zaverl explained the challenges lie with staffing and funding.

“The funding that happens here comes from the state usually centers around the interstates and car centric infrastructure. We need transit, sidewalks, greenways and bike lanes and those are not going to be–they’re not really funded at the state level. And so it’s really up to the local governments being able to figure out how to build those out,” said Zaverl.

He said to speed up the process of design and construction approval, laws and minds need to be changed at the state level.

Zaverl said, “We’re very different from the rest of the state and how the rest of the state function so I think that’s sometimes our that gap between knowing what it’s like to be here on the ground and what solutions we need, versus you know, the rest of state and they just look at it as like you’re you’re just you know, asking for too much money.”

In the interim, Sustain Charlotte recommends educating council members about what is going on in your neighborhood so they can vote for more funding for pedestrian construction.

