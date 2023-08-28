PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Men in masks are capturing and injuring ducks in Florida, witnesses say

Witnesses say men in masks are capturing and using alcohol to torture ducks in several neighborhoods in Florida. (Credit: WPLG via CNN Newsource)
By WPLG Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(WPLG) - Residents in several neighborhoods in Broward County, Florida, say ducks who have been living with them for years are now in danger.

They say strangers are showing up and taking those ducks, even injuring and killing them.

The residents claim the men are trespassing to grab the birds.

“We don’t feel secure anymore,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

The woman lives in one of the neighborhoods where, according to her and other neighbors, men in masks are coming onto their properties and brutally capturing all the ducks that roam around.

“They use a rubbing alcohol. Then the ducks that survive, they are blind and they are disabled ducks. They are not able to fly home,” she said.

Surveillance images show the men chasing after the ducks with a net. In a separate piece of video, you see them walking back to their pickup truck with a duck and throwing it into a cage.

Residents believe this duo is the same pair who allegedly removed the ducks from a neighborhood in Plantation, Florida. That incident happened in May and resulted in a resident getting physically attacked.

They point out that the pickup truck looks to be identical, along with the yellow cages.

“The strangers come after when it’s dark and they take the ducks and they go into the property, they trespass and that’s illegal and that’s criminal,” one resident said.

People in the area say they have complained numerous times to the city, but nothing has been done.

“To come into my property without permission, it does upset me a lot and other neighbors too,” one resident said.

Copyright 2023 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

