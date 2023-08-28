MEDIC: 14 people evaluated, 1 injured after lightning strike in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Fourteen people were evaluated and only one was injured after a lightning strike Monday afternoon in Matthews, according to MEDIC.

MEDIC said it happened on Weddington Road near Socrates Academy.

According to MEDIC, the one person who was hurt had minor injuries. Everyone else is OK.

No further details were immediately made available.

