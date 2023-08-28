Man killed after motorcycle, SUV collide in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died after he collided with a SUV and was thrown from his motorcycle in northeast Charlotte on Sunday evening.

The crash happened along North Tryon Street near Pavilion Boulevard just before 6 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the motorcycle, 25-year-old Adrian Lee Taylor Avery, was speeding on North Tryon Street when a Kia Sorento turned left into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle collided with the Kia and ejected Avery from the bike. He died at the scene.

Police said the driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and after screening, was found not to be impaired.

CMPD said it is unknown if impairment was a factor for the motorcycle rider, but that toxicology results are pending.

