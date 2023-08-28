PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man killed after motorcycle, SUV collide in northeast Charlotte

The crash happened along North Tryon Street near Pavilion Boulevard on Sunday.
A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in northeast Charlotte on Sunday evening.
A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in northeast Charlotte on Sunday evening.(ARC Images)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died after he collided with a SUV and was thrown from his motorcycle in northeast Charlotte on Sunday evening.

The crash happened along North Tryon Street near Pavilion Boulevard just before 6 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the motorcycle, 25-year-old Adrian Lee Taylor Avery, was speeding on North Tryon Street when a Kia Sorento turned left into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle collided with the Kia and ejected Avery from the bike. He died at the scene.

Police said the driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and after screening, was found not to be impaired.

CMPD said it is unknown if impairment was a factor for the motorcycle rider, but that toxicology results are pending.

Related: 2 killed in Rowan Co. crash involving motorcycle, box truck, officials say

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher Quwamee Bell broke down in tears when she learned she was the winner of WBTV's $1,000...
Winner of WBTV $1K back-to-school shopping spree surprised in classroom
Thursday, August 24th Aaron Mirtsching was charged for indecent liberties with a minor
Former Burke Co. pastor and teacher arrested on alleged child sex crime charges
Fatz Cafe to close restaurants
Fatz Cafe announces closing of all locations
First Alert Weather Days are in place Sunday through Tuesday due to the threat of showers and...
First Alert Weather Days: Showers, storms on tap the next few days
The suit claims Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok contribute to a “youth mental health...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools files lawsuit against social media companies

Latest News

Local organizations host back-to-school events
Local organizations host back-to-school events
UCPS is entering the new school year about 100 teachers and 20 bus drivers short.
UCPS dealing with staffing shortage as new school year starts
A rally was held in Montgomery County on Sunday, demanding James Dunmore not receive a bond...
Boyfriend of Allisha Watts to appear in court on murder charge
Uptown Charlotte brunch honors Shanquella Robinson
Uptown Charlotte brunch honors Shanquella Robinson
UCPS working to build two new schools with voter-approved money
UCPS working to build two new schools with voter-approved money