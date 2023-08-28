PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man charged with murder in 2022 southwest Charlotte homicide case

The charges come exactly one year and one day after a 25-year-old was shot and killed.
Jorge David Flores-Palma
Jorge David Flores-Palma(MCSO)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged with murder in relation to a deadly shooting in August 2022.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 25-year-old Keventz Sidney-Nesta Harris was shot and killed on Cherrycrest Lane just before 8 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2022.

More than a year later, on Aug. 28, 2023, detectives charged Jorge David Flores-Palma with his murder.

Flores-Palma was already in the Mecklenburg County Jail after he was arrested in connection with a separate murder in March 2023.

An investigation into the case of Harris’ death remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Local organizations host back-to-school events
James Dunmore will appear in court on Monday in relation to the murder of Allisha Watts.
Boyfriend of Allisha Watts to appear in court Monday on murder charge
Boyfriend of Allisha Watts to appear in court on murder charge
