Man charged with murder in 2022 southwest Charlotte homicide case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged with murder in relation to a deadly shooting in August 2022.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 25-year-old Keventz Sidney-Nesta Harris was shot and killed on Cherrycrest Lane just before 8 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2022.

More than a year later, on Aug. 28, 2023, detectives charged Jorge David Flores-Palma with his murder.

Flores-Palma was already in the Mecklenburg County Jail after he was arrested in connection with a separate murder in March 2023.

An investigation into the case of Harris’ death remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

