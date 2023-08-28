PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man charged in shooting on CATS bus released from jail on bond

The shooting happened on Outlets Boulevard near Charlotte Premium Outlets and involved a CATS driver and a passenger on the bus, police said.
Omarri Tobias is charged in connection with the May 18 shooting on a CATS bus.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The man accused of shooting a Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver back in May is out of jail on bond.

Omarri Tobias was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and communicating threats. His bond was set at $250,000 during a May court appearance.

Mecklenburg County Jail records state Tobias was released at 10:42 a.m. on Aug. 12. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 13.

The shooting happened on Outlets Boulevard near Charlotte Premium Outlets and involved a CATS driver and a passenger on the bus, police said.

CATS video released shows a shooting that took place on a bus last week.

A CATS email obtained by WBTV shortly after the shooting states the driver got into an argument with the passenger, later identified as Tobias, and the situation escalated.

“The passenger pulled a firearm on the operator, and the operator also pulled out a firearm. Both individuals shot at each other,” according to the email.

Both the driver and the passenger were injured in the shooting.

The bus driver was not charged following the shooting. He was later fired from CATS.

