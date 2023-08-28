Man charged, accused of boarding school bus, using profanity at driver

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the third time in recent months a person has been charged with boarding a Rowan-Salisbury Schools bus and having a confrontation with the bus driver.

According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, a man now identified as Justin Michael Goodman, 29, was charged with trespassing on a school bus and disorderly conduct.

The incident was reported on Thursday, August 25, just before 3:00 p.m. The report says that Goodman “entered a stopped school bus while children were being unloaded, refusing to exit the bus.”

The report also says that “during the altercation (Goodman) used profanity toward the bus driver and children on the bus.”

It happened on bus 379 from Erwin Middle School, according to deputies.

Responding to social media posts that the suspect was armed during the confrontation, both the Rowan Sheriff’s Office and Rowan-Salisbury Schools issued statements saying that the suspect did not have a weapon.

“During the entire incident, an off-duty officer was behind the bus and assisted with the situation. Please be aware that the officer, with the cooperation of RSS, will continue to investigate this incident. Please also know that despite rumors, there was no weapon involved in the incident,” the RSS statement said.

This is the third time since April that someone has been charged with trespassing on a school bus. In April, Estella Tucker was charged for boarding her child’s school bus and assaulting the driver. In May, Jasmine Connor was charged for an incident that took place in March in which she allegedly boarded a school bus and threatened the driver.

Ironically, on the day of this alleged incident, Estella Tucker was in court where she entered a guilty plea in to trespassing on a school bus. Tucker was ordered to pay $50 and court costs and given 18 months supervised probation.

At the time of the first reported incident, Rowan-Salisbury Schools released this statement:

Rowan-Salisbury Schools holds school buses as sacred spaces where only those who belong are allowed. A school bus leaves the security of a campus and goes out among the community into public spaces. For that reason, the bus driver is the gatekeeper of safety for the students on that bus. The safety protocols in place are to protect all students and the driver while out in these public spaces. Because of this enormous responsibility, school bus drivers are only allowed to drop off students at their assigned locations regardless of parent preference, and by law, no one is allowed to trespass upon a public-school bus.

