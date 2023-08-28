‘A lot of emotions’: Wife of James Dunmore talks court appearance, helping domestic violence victims

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Artee Bruton has a past she wants to tell.

“I just know from my experience that I just want I don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” Bruton said.

She says she married James Dunmore in 2021. While she is still legally married to him, she separated from him almost a year ago.

“I’m just definitely just hoping that justice is really served at this time,” she said.

Her relationship with Dunmore was one filled with allegations of abuse.

According to court documents and a domestic violence order of protection, multiple incidents were reported.

She described “punching, kicking, and choking,” and threats to murder her.

Monday, she saw Dunmore again - this time as he faced a judge on charges of murdering Allisha Watts.

“It was a lot of emotions going on. I’m pretty sure that with the support of her family, I’ll get through this and we’ll get through it together,” she said.

She says she came to court Monday to support Watts’ family.

“I just love being a support system for them and they’re going to be a support system for me. So I’m very, very grateful to actually have spoken with them and met with them,” she said.

Bruton also wants to help other domestic violence victims.

“Yeah, definitely to support Allisha’s family, and definitely be proactive against any type of domestic violence going on in the future,” she said. “So I’m hoping that things will change in the near future if incidents like this occur.”

