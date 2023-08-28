PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
High school football coach caught on video striking player on sideline during game

A high school football coach was arrested after he was caught on video punching a player during a game.
By Talgat Almanov, Joshua Skinner and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - A Mays High School football coach punched a player during a game on Saturday and was escorted off the field by police, a district spokesman said.

The incident happened during the first quarter of the game against Douglas County that took place as part of the Great Atlanta Bash at Eddie. S Henderson Stadium at Midtown High School in Atlanta.

An Atlanta Public Schools spokesman said it was a lay coach - someone who coaches while holding a job outside of the education field - who physically assaulted a player. The coach was removed from the sidelines by a police officer and taken into custody.

A high school football player is bent over after an apparent punch from a coach Saturday during a game in midtown Atlanta.(Source: WANF/CNN/file)

“A lay coach for Mays High School, who is not a classroom instructor, is in police custody after an incident that occurred on the sideline during the school’s game this afternoon against Douglas County High School,” spokesman Seth Coleman said in a statement. “The lay coach will be charged with simple battery and face administrative charges from the district.”

Before the punch, the coach is seen yelling at the player. After he hits him, the player appears to be in visible pain and doubles over.

Mays lost the game 42-48 to Douglas County.

