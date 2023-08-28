PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘Gran Turismo’ takes weekend box office crown over ‘Barbie’ after all

The racing flick based on a true story just edged out "Barbie" for the checkered flag in its debut weekend... or did it? (PARAMOUNT PICTURES, UNIVERSAL, MORE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The box office results are in, and Sony’s racing movie “Gran Turismo” won the weekend over “Barbie,” after all.

On Sunday, “Gran Turismo” appeared to be neck-and-neck with Warner Bros.’ “Barbie,” now in its sixth weekend, with both hovering just over $17 million. But Monday actuals reported by the studios provided a clear winner: “Gran Turismo” ended up with $17.4 million from North American theaters against “Barbie’s” $15.1 million.

As is usually the case with new wide releases, “Gran Turismo’s” total also included earnings from Thursday night pre-shows ($1.4 million). More unconventionally, however, Sony also factored in $3.9 million from other preview screenings (or “sneaks”) held before Thursday.

“Gran Turismo” was originally set for a wide release on Aug. 11, but with actors unable to help promote the film as the actors strike stretches on, Sony pivoted and instead opted for limited preview screenings and fan events for two weeks, leading up to a national rollout this past weekend.

It was an unusual weekend in multiplexes. U.S. movie theaters held the second annual National Cinema Day on Sunday, offering $4 tickets to all films and showtimes at nearly all of the country’s theaters. This might have been part of the reason why the Sunday estimate for “Barbie” was perhaps a bit too bullish at $7.75 million, compared to its actual Sunday total of $5.7 million.

“Barbie” may have technically sold more tickets this weekend, but studios do not report on individual admissions in North America. The day-to-day tallies show “Barbie” with the edge on Saturday and Sunday, however. On Saturday, “Barbie” made $5.4 million against “Gran Turismo” at $4.1 million. Sunday, “Barbie” also made more ($5.7 million versus compared to $4.7 million for “Gran Turismo”).

The main difference was Friday, which for “Gran Turismo” was reported to be $8.6 million (again, including the pre-show and preview totals) versus $4 million for “Barbie” on Friday (which does not include Thursday night earnings).

It’s a reminder that Sunday box office estimates are just estimates and that the movies pitted against each other in weekend “races” aren’t always operating under the same rules.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher Quwamee Bell broke down in tears when she learned she was the winner of WBTV's $1,000...
Winner of WBTV $1K back-to-school shopping spree surprised in classroom
Thursday, August 24th Aaron Mirtsching was charged for indecent liberties with a minor
Former Burke Co. pastor and teacher arrested on alleged child sex crime charges
Like his NFL player son, Robert Farley was also a star football player at Maiden High School.
‘An exceptional person’: Hundreds attend celebration of life ceremony for Robert Farley
Fatz Cafe to close restaurants
Fatz Cafe announces closing of all locations
Robert L. Patton High School
Students sent home after suspicious items found at Burke County high school

Latest News

UCPS is entering the new school year about 100 teachers and 20 bus drivers short.
UCPS dealing with staffing shortage as new school year starts
Local organizations host back-to-school events
Local organizations host back-to-school events
Omarri Tobias is charged in connection with the May 18 shooting on a CATS bus.
Man charged in shooting on CATS bus released from jail on bond
James Dunmore will appear in court on Monday in relation to the murder of Allisha Watts.
Boyfriend of Allisha Watts to appear in court Monday on murder charge
Patton High School was released for the day out of an abundance of caution, district leaders...
Students sent home after suspicious items found at Burke County high school