First Alert Weather Day: Rain, strong storms possible for the start of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – First Alert Weather Days are in place for the start of the week, as thousands of students head back to school in Mecklenburg and other counties.

The main concerns for Monday and Tuesday will be heavy rain and the potential for more strong to severe thunderstorms.

On Monday, the highest chances for showers and thunderstorms will be in the afternoon and evening with highs in the low to mid-80s.

The big story this week will be the lower temperatures.

