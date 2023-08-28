PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Day: Rain, strong storms possible for the start of the week

The big story this week will be the lower temperatures.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – First Alert Weather Days are in place for the start of the week, as thousands of students head back to school in Mecklenburg and other counties.

The main concerns for Monday and Tuesday will be heavy rain and the potential for more strong to severe thunderstorms.

On Monday, the highest chances for showers and thunderstorms will be in the afternoon and evening with highs in the low to mid-80s.

The big story this week will be the lower temperatures.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher Quwamee Bell broke down in tears when she learned she was the winner of WBTV's $1,000...
Winner of WBTV $1K back-to-school shopping spree surprised in classroom
Fatz Cafe to close restaurants
Fatz Cafe announces closing of all locations
Thursday, August 24th Aaron Mirtsching was charged for indecent liberties with a minor
Former Burke Co. pastor and teacher arrested on alleged child sex crime charges
The suit claims Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok contribute to a “youth mental health...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools files lawsuit against social media companies
First Alert Weather Days are in place Sunday through Tuesday due to the threat of showers and...
First Alert Weather Days: Showers, storms on tap the next few days

Latest News

First Alert Weather Days are in place Sunday through Tuesday due to the threat of showers and...
First Alert Weather Days: Showers, storms on tap the next few days
This week continues to look unsettled with chances for showers and storms.
First Alert Weather Days: Showers, storms on tap the next few days
The heat index for Saturday will be over 100 degrees for several hours for most neighborhoods...
First Alert Weather Days: High heat, humidity to continue for Saturday
First Alert Weather Days are in place Friday and Saturday due to high heat and humidity.
First Alert Weather Days: High heat, humidity to continue for Saturday