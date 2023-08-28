CMS set for first day of school as district rolls out express stops, grapples with hiring shortage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of students across Mecklenburg County are headed back to school Monday morning.

One of the biggest changes within Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools this academic year is its switch to the express bus stop plan.

The plan affects magnet high school students and aims to have them spend less time getting to school, and requires parents to drop their student off at a drop-off point closest to their home.

There are more than 40 locations scattered throughout the district, and according to CMS, roughly 60 percent of eligible magnet students have said they will use the express buses. Other families have decided to switch schools because the stops are too far away from home or they don’t feel the drop-off sites are safe.

A shortage of drivers and costly maintenance fees are two reasons for rolling out the new pickup system.

A shortage of drivers and costly maintenance fees are two reasons for rolling out the new pickup system.

CMS executive director of transportation Adam Johnson said the express stops will cut down on district spending in the long run because fewer buses will be used.

“The schools were picked because we certainly addressed the high schools first and the full magnets because they offer the most value,” Johnson said.

He said with the new stops, students should spend an average of 30 minutes on the bus.

Express bus stops have already been running for two weeks with the early and middle college students. At the end of September, the district will evaluate early results of the new plan.

Another focal point for CMS this school year is recruiting more teachers and school staff members. The district is starting the year with hundreds of vacancies.

District-wide, there are 500 full-time teacher vacancies, 270 available teaching assistant positions and 87 guest teacher vacancies. CMS is also short more than 30 bus drivers and over 150 cafeteria workers.

CMS Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill said the district has people in the pipeline, so the numbers are fluid and change daily.

Despite offering hefty sign-on bonuses, Hill said the district has had a hard time filling positions in the northern and southern parts of the county because the cost of living is so high.

“People want to take a new job. It’s a raise, but they can’t afford to get there,” she said. “They don’t live in the area and they can’t afford the commute. It’s not worth the extra money that they would make, so it is really difficult.”

The fact that fewer people are graduating with four-year education degrees has also affected the hiring pool.

Still, district leaders said they are looking forward to a successful school year ahead.

Don’t Forget! Send us your back-to-school photos!

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.