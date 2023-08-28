PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Chick-fil-A debuts new sandwich Monday

The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.(Chick-fil-A)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After more than a year of experimenting with nearly 30 sandwich options, Chick-fil-A is adding a new sandwich to its menu option.

Chick-fil-A is introducing the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich.

The popular fast food chain said the new sandwich features an original Chick-fil-A filet topped with pimento cheese and pickled jalapeños. It is served on a toasted bun drizzled with sweet honey.

Chick-fil-A describes the sandwich as having a “classic Chick-fil-A flavor with a sweet and subtly spicy kick.”

They said during testing, customers rated it high on taste and value, surpassing other seasonal sandwiches and putting it on par with the original Chick-fil-A Sandwich.

The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich rolls out at Chick-fil-A locations nationwide beginning Monday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher Quwamee Bell broke down in tears when she learned she was the winner of WBTV's $1,000...
Winner of WBTV $1K back-to-school shopping spree surprised in classroom
Thursday, August 24th Aaron Mirtsching was charged for indecent liberties with a minor
Former Burke Co. pastor and teacher arrested on alleged child sex crime charges
Fatz Cafe to close restaurants
Fatz Cafe announces closing of all locations
First Alert Weather Days are in place Sunday through Tuesday due to the threat of showers and...
First Alert Weather Days: Showers, storms on tap the next few days
The suit claims Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok contribute to a “youth mental health...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools files lawsuit against social media companies

Latest News

Local organizations host back-to-school events
Local organizations host back-to-school events
UCPS is entering the new school year about 100 teachers and 20 bus drivers short.
UCPS dealing with staffing shortage as new school year starts
Uptown Charlotte brunch honors Shanquella Robinson
Uptown Charlotte brunch honors Shanquella Robinson
A rally was held in Montgomery County on Sunday, demanding James Dunmore not receive a bond...
Boyfriend of Allisha Watts to appear in court on murder charge
UCPS working to build two new schools with voter-approved money
UCPS working to build two new schools with voter-approved money