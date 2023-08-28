Charlotte City Council set to vote on Eastland Yards proposal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A decision could come on what to build on the remaining 30 acres of the Eastland Yards project.

Earlier this month, a city committee voted 3-1 to recommend QC East, the nearly $83 million outdoor entertainment district, with athletic fields, an amphitheater and an indoor/outdoor venue known as “The Hub.”

A second option on the table is the Eastland Yards Indoor Sports Complex. It’s the one many of the neighbors in the area want.

The recommendation comes more than a decade after the Eastland Mall closed down in 2010 and after years of debate over what should go at the site.

The proposal will now head to the full Charlotte City Council, where it will be voted on again during Monday night’s meeting.

