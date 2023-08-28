PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Cabarrus Sheriff says someone stole batteries from school buses

Batteries taken from buses at Northwest Cabarrus Middle School
This surveillance picture shows the individual that deputies say stole the batteries.
This surveillance picture shows the individual that deputies say stole the batteries.(Cabarrus Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help to find the person responsible for stealing batteries from school buses.

Deputies say that on Saturday, August 26, between the hours of 3:00 a.m. and 4 a.m., an unknown person removed batteries from multiple school buses while on the property of Northwest Cabarrus Middle School.

The suspect is believed to be a white man in his early to mid-20′s, between 6′1″ and 6′4″, with a slender build. The suspect was driving a dark in color, late model Toyota Corolla/Camry, between 2021 - 2023 model years.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com or by calling 704-93CRIME.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher Quwamee Bell broke down in tears when she learned she was the winner of WBTV's $1,000...
Winner of WBTV $1K back-to-school shopping spree surprised in classroom
Thursday, August 24th Aaron Mirtsching was charged for indecent liberties with a minor
Former Burke Co. pastor and teacher arrested on alleged child sex crime charges
Like his NFL player son, Robert Farley was also a star football player at Maiden High School.
‘An exceptional person’: Hundreds attend celebration of life ceremony for Robert Farley
Fatz Cafe to close restaurants
Fatz Cafe announces closing of all locations
Robert L. Patton High School
Students sent home after suspicious items found at Burke County high school

Latest News

UCPS is entering the new school year about 100 teachers and 20 bus drivers short.
UCPS dealing with staffing shortage as new school year starts
Local organizations host back-to-school events
Local organizations host back-to-school events
Omarri Tobias is charged in connection with the May 18 shooting on a CATS bus.
Man charged in shooting on CATS bus released from jail on bond
James Dunmore will appear in court on Monday in relation to the murder of Allisha Watts.
Boyfriend of Allisha Watts to appear in court Monday on murder charge
Patton High School was released for the day out of an abundance of caution, district leaders...
Students sent home after suspicious items found at Burke County high school