Cabarrus Sheriff says someone stole batteries from school buses

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help to find the person responsible for stealing batteries from school buses.

Deputies say that on Saturday, August 26, between the hours of 3:00 a.m. and 4 a.m., an unknown person removed batteries from multiple school buses while on the property of Northwest Cabarrus Middle School.

The suspect is believed to be a white man in his early to mid-20′s, between 6′1″ and 6′4″, with a slender build. The suspect was driving a dark in color, late model Toyota Corolla/Camry, between 2021 - 2023 model years.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com or by calling 704-93CRIME.

