PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Boyfriend of Allisha Watts to appear in court Monday on murder charge

James Dunmore is accused of killing Allisha Watts on July 16, more than a month before her body was found.
James Dunmore will appear in court on Monday in relation to the murder of Allisha Watts.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of killing a North Carolina woman is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

James Dunmore is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Allisha Watts, whose body was found behind a Montgomery County cemetery last week.

Watts, who is from Moore County, was last seen alive on July 16 at Dunmore’s Charlotte home.

Investigators and search parties worked for more than a month to bring her home before her remains were found this past Thursday.

A search warrant revealed police believe Dunmore killed Watts the day she was last seen. Another warrant also revealed that Dunmore was the victim of an apparent suicide attempt on July 18, when he was found in Watts’ vehicle at an Anson County DMV.

“This is not the outcome that we had been hoping for,” Montgomery County Sheriff Pete Herron said last week. “But by finding Allisha today, it can bring some closure. I hope and I pray it will bring some closure to family and friends moving forward.”

On Sunday, family and friends of Watts held a rally outside the Montgomery County Jail in hopes of keeping Dunmore locked up without bond.

“There should not be a bond issued,” her friend, Vincent Gordon said last week. “That gentleman should remain locked up so he doesn’t endanger anyone else’s lives or cause any more harm to any one of the families or friends of Allisha.”

Dunmore is slated to appear during Monday morning’s court session in Montgomery County.

Related: Allisha Watts’ family seeks ‘no bond’ for James Dunmore’s murder charges

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher Quwamee Bell broke down in tears when she learned she was the winner of WBTV's $1,000...
Winner of WBTV $1K back-to-school shopping spree surprised in classroom
Fatz Cafe to close restaurants
Fatz Cafe announces closing of all locations
Thursday, August 24th Aaron Mirtsching was charged for indecent liberties with a minor
Former Burke Co. pastor and teacher arrested on alleged child sex crime charges
The suit claims Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok contribute to a “youth mental health...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools files lawsuit against social media companies
First Alert Weather Days are in place Sunday through Tuesday due to the threat of showers and...
First Alert Weather Days: Showers, storms on tap the next few days

Latest News

Local organizations host back-to-school events
Local organizations host back-to-school events
UCPS is entering the new school year about 100 teachers and 20 bus drivers short.
UCPS dealing with staffing shortage as new school year starts
Uptown Charlotte brunch honors Shanquella Robinson
Uptown Charlotte brunch honors Shanquella Robinson
A rally was held in Montgomery County on Sunday, demanding James Dunmore not receive a bond...
Boyfriend of Allisha Watts to appear in court on murder charge
UCPS working to build two new schools with voter-approved money
UCPS working to build two new schools with voter-approved money