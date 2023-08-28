Boyfriend of Allisha Watts to appear in court Monday on murder charge

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of killing a North Carolina woman is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

James Dunmore is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Allisha Watts, whose body was found behind a Montgomery County cemetery last week.

Watts, who is from Moore County, was last seen alive on July 16 at Dunmore’s Charlotte home.

Investigators and search parties worked for more than a month to bring her home before her remains were found this past Thursday.

A search warrant revealed police believe Dunmore killed Watts the day she was last seen. Another warrant also revealed that Dunmore was the victim of an apparent suicide attempt on July 18, when he was found in Watts’ vehicle at an Anson County DMV.

“This is not the outcome that we had been hoping for,” Montgomery County Sheriff Pete Herron said last week. “But by finding Allisha today, it can bring some closure. I hope and I pray it will bring some closure to family and friends moving forward.”

On Sunday, family and friends of Watts held a rally outside the Montgomery County Jail in hopes of keeping Dunmore locked up without bond.

“There should not be a bond issued,” her friend, Vincent Gordon said last week. “That gentleman should remain locked up so he doesn’t endanger anyone else’s lives or cause any more harm to any one of the families or friends of Allisha.”

Dunmore is slated to appear during Monday morning’s court session in Montgomery County.

