PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Biden will visit Hanoi next month as he seeks to strengthen US-Vietnam relations

President Joe Biden leaves Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown section of...
President Joe Biden leaves Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown section of Washington, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to Vietnam next month to meet with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other Vietnamese leaders, the White House announced on Monday.

The president will arrive in Hanoi on Sept. 10, tacking on the one-day visit to the Vietnamese capital after attending the annual Group of 20 leaders’ summit in India.

“The leaders will explore opportunities to promote the growth of a technology-focused and innovation-driven Vietnamese economy, expand our people-to-people ties through education exchanges and workforce development programs, combat climate change, and increase peace, prosperity, and stability in the region,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The White House also announced on Monday that Biden will stop in Alaska on his way home from Vietnam to mark the the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. He will take part in a memorial ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage with members of the military, first responders and their families, Jean-Pierre said.

The announcement about Vietnam comes after weeks of Biden hinting at a possible visit. He said at a July 29 campaign reception in Freeport, Maine, that Vietnam’s leader wanted to meet him. He then told donors at a New Mexico reception earlier this month that he would “be going to Vietnam shortly because Vietnam wants to change our relationship and become a partner.”

“I’ve gotten a call from the head of Vietnam, desperately wants to meet me when I go to the G20,” Biden said at the Freeport reception. “He wants to elevate us to a major partner, along with Russia and China. What do you think that’s about? No, I’m not joking.”

Biden has put a premium on improving and expanding relationships in southeast Asia throughout his time in office amid growing U.S. concern about China’s growing military and economic influence in the region.

At the same time, Biden and his aides have repeatedly said they seek to improve communication between the two governments to work on issues on which the Democratic administration says they have common interest — such as global efforts to combat climate change — and avoid unnecessary conflict and misunderstanding.

The United States for years has sought to strengthen relations with Vietnam, which has cautiously approached entreaties by Washington. Both China and Russia have long served as key trading partners for Vietnam.

The Vietnam visit was announced after Biden earlier this month hosted the leaders of Japan and South Korea for a historic summit at the U.S. presidential retreat of Camp David to cement a new economic and security agreement.

Biden has worked to bring South Korea and Japan — historic rivals — closer together amid their shared concerns about Chinese assertiveness in the Pacific and North Korea’s nuclear program.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher Quwamee Bell broke down in tears when she learned she was the winner of WBTV's $1,000...
Winner of WBTV $1K back-to-school shopping spree surprised in classroom
Thursday, August 24th Aaron Mirtsching was charged for indecent liberties with a minor
Former Burke Co. pastor and teacher arrested on alleged child sex crime charges
Like his NFL player son, Robert Farley was also a star football player at Maiden High School.
‘An exceptional person’: Hundreds attend celebration of life ceremony for Robert Farley
Fatz Cafe to close restaurants
Fatz Cafe announces closing of all locations
Robert L. Patton High School
Students sent home after suspicious items found at Burke County high school

Latest News

UCPS is entering the new school year about 100 teachers and 20 bus drivers short.
UCPS dealing with staffing shortage as new school year starts
Local organizations host back-to-school events
Local organizations host back-to-school events
Omarri Tobias is charged in connection with the May 18 shooting on a CATS bus.
Man charged in shooting on CATS bus released from jail on bond
James Dunmore will appear in court on Monday in relation to the murder of Allisha Watts.
Boyfriend of Allisha Watts to appear in court Monday on murder charge
Patton High School was released for the day out of an abundance of caution, district leaders...
Students sent home after suspicious items found at Burke County high school