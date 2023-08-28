PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Authorities investigating ‘suspicious object’ at Burke County high school

The object was discovered Monday morning at Patton High School.
Robert L. Patton High School
Robert L. Patton High School(Burke County Public Schools)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are investigating after a suspicious object was found on that campus of Patton High School in Burke County on Monday morning.

District officials said all students have been moved to a safe location.

“The safety of our students and staff is our No. 1 priority, and we are taking all precautions necessary and following law enforcement’s lead,” the district said on its Facebook page.

Monday is Burke County Public Schools’ first day of the 2023-24 school year.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher Quwamee Bell broke down in tears when she learned she was the winner of WBTV's $1,000...
Winner of WBTV $1K back-to-school shopping spree surprised in classroom
Thursday, August 24th Aaron Mirtsching was charged for indecent liberties with a minor
Former Burke Co. pastor and teacher arrested on alleged child sex crime charges
Fatz Cafe to close restaurants
Fatz Cafe announces closing of all locations
First Alert Weather Days are in place Sunday through Tuesday due to the threat of showers and...
First Alert Weather Days: Showers, storms on tap the next few days
The suit claims Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok contribute to a “youth mental health...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools files lawsuit against social media companies

Latest News

UCPS is entering the new school year about 100 teachers and 20 bus drivers short.
UCPS dealing with staffing shortage as new school year starts
Local organizations host back-to-school events
Local organizations host back-to-school events
A rally was held in Montgomery County on Sunday, demanding James Dunmore not receive a bond...
Boyfriend of Allisha Watts to appear in court on murder charge
Uptown Charlotte brunch honors Shanquella Robinson
Uptown Charlotte brunch honors Shanquella Robinson
UCPS working to build two new schools with voter-approved money
UCPS working to build two new schools with voter-approved money