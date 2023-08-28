Authorities investigating ‘suspicious object’ at Burke County high school

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are investigating after a suspicious object was found on that campus of Patton High School in Burke County on Monday morning.

District officials said all students have been moved to a safe location.

“The safety of our students and staff is our No. 1 priority, and we are taking all precautions necessary and following law enforcement’s lead,” the district said on its Facebook page.

Monday is Burke County Public Schools’ first day of the 2023-24 school year.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

