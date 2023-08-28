PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

American Airlines fined $4.1 million for dozens of long tarmac delays that trapped passengers

FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31, 2020, in Imperial, Pa. Pilots at American Airlines have approved a new contract that will raise their pay 41% over four years. Their union, the Allied Pilots Association, said Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 that the vote was 73% in favor of ratifying the contract. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The federal government is fining American Airlines $4.1 million for dozens of instances in which passengers were kept on board planes without a chance to exit during long ground delays.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said Monday it is the largest such fine against an airline since rules covering long ground delays took effect about a decade ago.

The department said its investigation revealed that from 2018 through 2021, American kept 43 domestic flights stuck on the ground for at least three hours without giving passengers the chance to deplane. There are exceptions in which airlines are allowed to bend the rules, including for safety and security reasons, but the department said none of those were factors in the flights it identified.

“This is the latest action in our continued drive to enforce the rights of airline passengers,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who vowed to hold airlines accountable under consumer-protection laws.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher Quwamee Bell broke down in tears when she learned she was the winner of WBTV's $1,000...
Winner of WBTV $1K back-to-school shopping spree surprised in classroom
Thursday, August 24th Aaron Mirtsching was charged for indecent liberties with a minor
Former Burke Co. pastor and teacher arrested on alleged child sex crime charges
Fatz Cafe to close restaurants
Fatz Cafe announces closing of all locations
First Alert Weather Days are in place Sunday through Tuesday due to the threat of showers and...
First Alert Weather Days: Showers, storms on tap the next few days
The suit claims Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok contribute to a “youth mental health...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools files lawsuit against social media companies

Latest News

Local organizations host back-to-school events
Local organizations host back-to-school events
UCPS is entering the new school year about 100 teachers and 20 bus drivers short.
UCPS dealing with staffing shortage as new school year starts
Uptown Charlotte brunch honors Shanquella Robinson
Uptown Charlotte brunch honors Shanquella Robinson
A rally was held in Montgomery County on Sunday, demanding James Dunmore not receive a bond...
Boyfriend of Allisha Watts to appear in court on murder charge
UCPS working to build two new schools with voter-approved money
UCPS working to build two new schools with voter-approved money