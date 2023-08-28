Accused fugitive with “violent tendencies” arrested in Rowan Co., deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted as a fugitive from justice was arrested by deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

According to the report, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, was deployed to arrest Laquette Kelly, an accused fugitive from justice.

Deputies learned that Kelly was at 311-B Barbour Street in East Spencer on Friday. Detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit were contacted by Concord Police Department Detectives and advised that Kelly was wanted and that he had expressed “violent tendencies” in the past.

Investigators told deputies that there were currently active warrants for Kelly and that he was believed to be at the East Spencer address.

A search warrant was issued by a NC Superior Court Judge and the Special Response Team was activated.

Deputies say that once the team arrived at the Barbour Street address, Kelly was taken into custody without incident.

Kelly is currently being held at the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under no bond.

