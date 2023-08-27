Salisbury Spotlight on Peter Askim: A Symphony of Vision and Passion

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Symphony is poised for an electrifying season as they introduce five exceptional conductor candidates, each bringing their distinct flair and philosophy to the stage. Among these illustrious candidates stands Peter Askim, whose vision for orchestral music promises a union of tradition and innovation.

A Maestro’s Philosophy

Askim, a passionate composer and conductor, believes in a profound service to the composer, the orchestra, and the audience. His approach transcends the traditional role of the conductor, emphasizing a deep connection between the music, the musicians, and the audience. In his eyes, the conductor’s role is akin to a silent orchestrator of harmonious symphony, seamlessly guiding and channeling the energy on stage, even as they remain the only individual not creating sound.

Balancing the Old with the New

Peter Askim treads the delicate balance between a composer’s intent and a conductor’s interpretation with utmost respect and passion. Rooted deeply in understanding and honoring the original markings of a composer, Askim is also not afraid to let the live performance evolve, often leading to enchanting and unexpected moments.

Salisbury Symphony’s Next Chapter

The anticipation surrounding the Salisbury Symphony’s new season is palpable, especially with the introduction of candidates like Askim. He views the orchestra as a manifestation of community spirit, underlining the Symphony’s role as not just performers but as the heart of the community they represent.

Engaging the Community

Askim’s vision for the Salisbury Symphony includes an enriched connection with its community. His focus on thematic programming and engagement initiatives promises a harmonious blend of music that resonates with every individual. From introducing children to the wonders of world premieres to delving deep into local histories through music, Askim seeks to demystify classical music, making it relatable and relevant.

A Concert Not to Miss

Under the guidance of Peter Askim, this season’s premiere concert is gearing up to be a captivating blend of classical masterpieces and innovative compositions. Scheduled for September 9th in Keppel Auditorium, the evening will begin with a pre-concert talk featuring Peter and Tift. The concert will begin promptly at 7:30 followed by a post-concert reception in the stunning crystal peeler lounge.

Balcony tickets are available at this concert for $1 in addition to our standard concert rates. The concert aims to take the audience on a journey, reflecting both the timeless beauty of classical pieces and the contemporary resonance of newer works.

Embark on a journey that starts with Friedrich Smetana’s “The Moldau,” a moving portrayal of the Czech river’s course through forests, meadows, and rugged landscapes. Jonathan Holland’s “Halcyon Sun” takes listeners through shimmering passages, evoking the brilliance of sunlight playing upon water’s surface.

A significant highlight of the evening will be North Carolina’s own Tift Merritt, joining the orchestra. With her unmistakable voice, deep-rooted NC origins, and a remarkable history of achievements—including a Grammy nomination and features on North Carolina public television—Merritt is set to captivate the audience. She will be performing “The Other Side of Hungry River,” a piece grounded in North Carolina tales and narratives. Her live singing performance, coupled with the orchestra, is a not-to-be-missed collaboration. The evening culminates with Robert Schumann’s “Symphony No. 3,” a sweeping sonic tableau filled with rhythmic torrents and gentle ripples, much like a river’s inexorable flow. Join us for a musical voyage that mirrors the majesty, beauty, and poetry of waterways.

For those eager to be a part of this musical soiree, tickets are available for purchase at the door or online at salisburysymphony.org.

Don’t miss the chance to witness a transformative musical experience and support the visionaries vying to be the next guiding force of the Salisbury Symphony. With conductor candidates like Peter Askim, the Salisbury Symphony’s future looks radiant.

As the Symphony ushers in this new era, music enthusiasts are invited to be a part of this evolving narrative, one that promises tradition, innovation, and above all, the magic of music.

