Register now: Free class for active caregivers starts next week in Cabarrus Co.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County’s Department of Human Services is offering free classes for folks currently caring for a friend or family member.

The series is designed to help build a stronger, healthier and happier experience between the caregiver and loved one.

Caregiving can include running errands, shopping, preparing meals, transporting, managing personal finances, helping with personal hygiene and more.

Building Better Caregivers, a Family Caregiver Support Program series, teaches participants how to:

Reduce stress for themselves and their care partner

Improve health using self-care methods

Manage difficult care partner behaviors

Plan for the future

Find information and resources

Increase communication skills

The six-week virtual workshop runs August 30 through October 4. Classes are on Wednesday afternoons from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

The course includes a free manual and start-up kit with snacks and goodies. Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate, parting gifts and the opportunity to earn prizes like gift baskets and community partner gifts.

The series is designed for active caregivers and is not a certificate program. To register, call 704-920-1400 and select option 7 by Monday, August 28. Limited respite funds are available to assist with the care of loved ones during classes—if needed, inquire during registration.

