PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

“Night and day”: JCSU prepares for year two under Maurice Flowers

The Johnson C. Smith Golden Bull football team forms a huddle in front of head coach Maurice...
The Johnson C. Smith Golden Bull football team forms a huddle in front of head coach Maurice Flowers after a fall scrimmage on Saturday Sept. 27 at Eddie C. McGirt Field in Charlotte, N.C.(WBTV)
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Maurice Flowers came back to his alma mater for one reason and one reason only.

To accomplish what he couldn’t as a player.

“We never won championships, we didn’t compete for championships when I was here,” Flowers said.

The former Johnson C. Smith quarterback returned home last season with the hopes of making the Golden Bulls winners.

As he enters year two, he feels that this team is heading in that direction.

“It’s night and day difference between where we are now, and where we were at this point last year,” Flowers said.

Flowers says this has been one of the most productive summers in recent memory at JCSU, and the results have started to show on the field.

“The biggest difference year one to year two is we’re more athletic at every position,” Flowers said. “Above those things, we’re also smarter.”

The Golden Bulls lost seven games last season. Six of those losses came by one possession.

Flowers is confident that his team is better equipped to turn some of those losses into wins in 2023.

More importantly, this former Golden Bull is hopeful that this year’s team is able to put a product out on Eddie C. McGirt field this fall.

“Now we just ask for the city of Charlotte, ‘Hey let’s jump on board on this Golden Bull train’ and let’s ride it and let’s support each other,” Flowers said.

The Golden Bulls open up the season Sept. 2 on the road against West Virginia Wesleyan at 1:00 p.m.. The team’s home opener is Sept. 9 against Walsh University, also at 1:00 p.m..

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher Quwamee Bell broke down in tears when she learned she was the winner of WBTV's $1,000...
Winner of WBTV $1K back-to-school shopping spree surprised in classroom
A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of Kentucky officers.
Deputies find deer in labor and distress, help deliver twin fawns
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
The suit claims Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok contribute to a “youth mental health...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools files lawsuit against social media companies
A medical examiner has confirmed a body found on Monday is missing lobsterman Tylar Michaud.
Body pulled from ocean confirmed as recent high school graduate who was fishing for lobster

Latest News

CIRCUIT ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS - AUGUST 27: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23 during the Dutch GP at...
Verstappen victorious again, Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team misses out on points in Dutch GP
NASCAR Full Screen for WBTV
Buescher wins at Daytona, eliminating Elliott and helping Wallace land final NASCAR playoff berth
Ben Bender gets ready to fire at the goal in Charlotte FC's game against LAFC.
Arfield’s first career goal lifts Charlotte over LAFC 2-1
KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - MAY 15: Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 Jordan Brand Toyota, celebrates in...
Former Cup Series champ Kurt Busch formally retires while still recovering from concussion