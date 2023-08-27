“Night and day”: JCSU prepares for year two under Maurice Flowers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Maurice Flowers came back to his alma mater for one reason and one reason only.

To accomplish what he couldn’t as a player.

“We never won championships, we didn’t compete for championships when I was here,” Flowers said.

The former Johnson C. Smith quarterback returned home last season with the hopes of making the Golden Bulls winners.

As he enters year two, he feels that this team is heading in that direction.

“It’s night and day difference between where we are now, and where we were at this point last year,” Flowers said.

Flowers says this has been one of the most productive summers in recent memory at JCSU, and the results have started to show on the field.

“The biggest difference year one to year two is we’re more athletic at every position,” Flowers said. “Above those things, we’re also smarter.”

The Golden Bulls lost seven games last season. Six of those losses came by one possession.

Flowers is confident that his team is better equipped to turn some of those losses into wins in 2023.

More importantly, this former Golden Bull is hopeful that this year’s team is able to put a product out on Eddie C. McGirt field this fall.

“Now we just ask for the city of Charlotte, ‘Hey let’s jump on board on this Golden Bull train’ and let’s ride it and let’s support each other,” Flowers said.

The Golden Bulls open up the season Sept. 2 on the road against West Virginia Wesleyan at 1:00 p.m.. The team’s home opener is Sept. 9 against Walsh University, also at 1:00 p.m..

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.