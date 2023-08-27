‘An exceptional person:’ Hundreds attend celebration of life ceremony for Robert Farley

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Newton to celebrate the life and legacy of 61-year-old Robert Farley.

Farley died early Tuesday morning after his home in Mooresville exploded. Farley is the father to NFL star Caleb Farley for the Tennessee Titans.

Caleb and his brother Joshua spoke to the congregation sharing their remarks about their late father.

“The story I shared when I spoke in there was about when I was a little kid, and having night terrors and stuff, and I told him ‘I don’t know why I can’t run away, it’s like it’s in slow motion.’ He fixed everything simply by just telling me ‘Don’t run,’” Caleb Farley shared.

Others who attended the service said although they were gathered together in mourning, the celebration of life gave reassurance.

“Inside the church let me tell you it was a comfort. And that let me know that it’s gonna be okay,” said Jamie Fleming.

Robert Farley was described as a man who was deeply rooted in family, faith and community.

Farley was a member of the 1978 football 2A State Championship team at Maiden High School and co-owner of Superior Barber Styling Center in Newton.

Caleb Farley said seeing the impact his father had on so many warms his heart. He says now the family will move forward with the healing process while leaning on their faith.

”He’s always been a great role model, a great leader and an exceptional person so I’m just glad we got to celebrate his life today and put this behind us,” said Caleb Farley.

