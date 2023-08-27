PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘An exceptional person:’ Hundreds attend celebration of life ceremony for Robert Farley

Like his NFL player son, Robert Farley was also a star football player at Maiden High School.
Like his NFL player son, Robert Farley was also a star football player at Maiden High School.(Submitted photo)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Newton to celebrate the life and legacy of 61-year-old Robert Farley.

Farley died early Tuesday morning after his home in Mooresville exploded. Farley is the father to NFL star Caleb Farley for the Tennessee Titans.

Caleb and his brother Joshua spoke to the congregation sharing their remarks about their late father.

“The story I shared when I spoke in there was about when I was a little kid, and having night terrors and stuff, and I told him ‘I don’t know why I can’t run away, it’s like it’s in slow motion.’ He fixed everything simply by just telling me ‘Don’t run,’” Caleb Farley shared.

Others who attended the service said although they were gathered together in mourning, the celebration of life gave reassurance.

“Inside the church let me tell you it was a comfort. And that let me know that it’s gonna be okay,” said Jamie Fleming.

Robert Farley was described as a man who was deeply rooted in family, faith and community.

Farley was a member of the 1978 football 2A State Championship team at Maiden High School and co-owner of Superior Barber Styling Center in Newton.

Caleb Farley said seeing the impact his father had on so many warms his heart. He says now the family will move forward with the healing process while leaning on their faith.

”He’s always been a great role model, a great leader and an exceptional person so I’m just glad we got to celebrate his life today and put this behind us,” said Caleb Farley.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher Quwamee Bell broke down in tears when she learned she was the winner of WBTV's $1,000...
Winner of WBTV $1K back-to-school shopping spree surprised in classroom
A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of Kentucky officers.
Deputies find deer in labor and distress, help deliver twin fawns
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
The suit claims Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok contribute to a “youth mental health...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools files lawsuit against social media companies
A medical examiner has confirmed a body found on Monday is missing lobsterman Tylar Michaud.
Body pulled from ocean confirmed as recent high school graduate who was fishing for lobster

Latest News

Participants will learn more about Catawba College and the individual support students receive...
Catawba College to do virtual info session with TeachNC
The six-week virtual workshop runs August 30 through October 4. Classes are on Wednesday...
Register now: Free class for active caregivers starts next week in Cabarrus Co.
Peter Askim is one of five candidate vying to become the next conductor of the Salisbury...
Salisbury Spotlight on Peter Askim: A Symphony of Vision and Passion
Cabarrus DHS Child Support Enforcement Agent Lisa Fant speaks to District Court Judge Steve...
Cabarrus County DHS Child Support Services finds success through equity, diligence