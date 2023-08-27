PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Days: Showers, storms on tap the next few days

By Elissia Wilson
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will start out dry, but showers and storms can be expected in the afternoon and evening; highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

  • First Alert Weather Day Today: Hot, PM showers and storms likely, strong storms possible
  • First Alert Weather Day Monday: PM showers and storms, cooler
  • First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Showers and storms likely

Showers and storms will continue into tonight with lows dropping into the 70s overnight.

This week continues to look unsettled with chances for showers and storms, plus the potential for a tropical system moving into the Gulf of Mexico and bringing wind and rain farther north. 

First, it’s the cold front on Monday and Tuesday that will stall across the eastern Carolinas that will bring widespread showers and storms along with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees cooler in the lower 80s. 

Wednesday looks quiet for now with only isolated showers and storms possible; expect highs near 80 degrees. 

Depending on the track of the tropical system, Thursday could be a windy and rainy day but if the storm curves farther east, expect a day of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Elissia Wilson

