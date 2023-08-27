First Alert Weather Days: Showers, storms on tap the next few days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will start out dry, but showers and storms can be expected in the afternoon and evening; highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

First Alert Weather Day Today : Hot, PM showers and storms likely, strong storms possible

First Alert Weather Day Monday : PM showers and storms, cooler

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Showers and storms likely

Showers and storms will continue into tonight with lows dropping into the 70s overnight.

This week continues to look unsettled with chances for showers and storms, plus the potential for a tropical system moving into the Gulf of Mexico and bringing wind and rain farther north.

Alright all this heat can't just stay in place so here we go. T. D. has formed in the eastern Yucatan. There's a high likelihood of gusty winds and heavy rain in our area by Thursday. More updates to come. #ncwx #scwx #cltwx pic.twitter.com/gjjdrjdBU8 — Elissia Wilson (@ElissiaWilson) August 26, 2023

First, it’s the cold front on Monday and Tuesday that will stall across the eastern Carolinas that will bring widespread showers and storms along with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees cooler in the lower 80s.

Wednesday looks quiet for now with only isolated showers and storms possible; expect highs near 80 degrees.

Depending on the track of the tropical system, Thursday could be a windy and rainy day but if the storm curves farther east, expect a day of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.