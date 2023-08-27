PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Arfield’s first career goal lifts Charlotte over LAFC 2-1

Ben Bender gets ready to fire at the goal in Charlotte FC's game against LAFC.
Ben Bender gets ready to fire at the goal in Charlotte FC's game against LAFC.(WBTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Scott Arfield scored his first career goal late in the second half to help Charlotte FC rally for a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles FC on Saturday night.

Charlotte (7-9-8) improves to 7-1-5 in its last 12 matches at home. Charlotte grabbed a 1-0 lead on Ashley Westwood’s second goal of the season — unassisted in the 29th minute.

Mario González netted the equalizer in the 67th minute for LAFC (11-7-7), using an assist from Dénis Bouanga to score his first career goal in his second appearance.

Arfield delivered the match-winner in the 75th minute, scoring unassisted in his third start and fourth appearance.

Kristijan Kahlina saved five shots for Charlotte. John McCarthy totaled three saves for LAFC

LAFC handed Charlotte its worst defeat, rolling to a 5-0 victory last August. LAFC falls to 4-2-1 in its last seven matches in all competitions, scoring at least three goals in all four wins. LAFC has scored three or more goals a league-leading 13 times this season.

Charlotte snaps a streak of three straight draws at home and improves to 2-0-3 in its last five home matches.

Charlotte will host Orlando City on Wednesday. LAFC returns to action on Sept. 3 when it hosts Inter Miami.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Teacher Quwamee Bell broke down in tears when she learned she was the winner of WBTV's $1,000...
Winner of WBTV $1K back-to-school shopping spree surprised in classroom
A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of Kentucky officers.
Deputies find deer in labor and distress, help deliver twin fawns
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
The suit claims Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok contribute to a “youth mental health...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools files lawsuit against social media companies
A medical examiner has confirmed a body found on Monday is missing lobsterman Tylar Michaud.
Body pulled from ocean confirmed as recent high school graduate who was fishing for lobster

Latest News

NASCAR Full Screen for WBTV
Buescher wins at Daytona, eliminating Elliott and helping Wallace land final NASCAR playoff berth
KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - MAY 15: Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 Jordan Brand Toyota, celebrates in...
Former Cup Series champ Kurt Busch formally retires while still recovering from concussion
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes against the Detroit Lions during the first...
No. 1 pick Bryce Young looks sharp, throws first TD pass in final tuneup for regular season
Carolina Panthers superfan Barb "Dojo Kat" Leonard puts on her "Keep Pounding" inspired karate...
“It basically saved my life”: Panthers superfan ‘Dojo Kat’ uses karate to inspire others