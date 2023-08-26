PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Richmond Senior vs. Butler

Richmond Senior at Butler
Richmond Senior at Butler
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:59 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - After losing to Rolesville by two points in week one, the Butler Bulldogs rebounded in a big way in week two.

Butler handed non-conference rival Richmond Senior a 50-13 loss to improve to 1-1 on the young season.

Jayden Williams got things started with the first two touchdowns for the Bulldogs, both coming on the ground in first quarter.

Then Dequadre Currence put the game out of reach in the second quarter when he returned two consecutive punts for touchdowns to stretch the Bulldog lead to 27-0.

Next up, Butler travels to face the Langston Hughes, the defending 6A state champion in Georgia.

Richmond Senior gets Cardinal Gibbons at home in week three.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of Kentucky officers.
Deputies find deer in labor and distress, help deliver twin fawns
James Dunmore is charged with murder in connection with the discovery of the body of missing...
Warrant: Allisha Watts murdered on day she was last seen; boyfriend charged
Joel Richard Courage has been charged with violating the sex offender registry.
Race team owner in Rowan Co. arrested for alleged sex offender violation
Crews are searching for the missing swimmer on Mountain Island Lake
CMPD: Body of swimmer who went missing in Mountain Island Lake found
Police were called for a domestic disturbance in north Charlotte, leading to a deadly...
CMPD officer shoots, kills suspect after victim stabbed in north Charlotte

Latest News

Benedictine at Chambers
Benedictine at Chambers
Hough at Myers Park
Hough at Myers Park
Monroe at West Charlotte
Monroe at West Charlotte
Hough at Myers Park
Hough at Myers Park