Richmond Senior vs. Butler

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - After losing to Rolesville by two points in week one, the Butler Bulldogs rebounded in a big way in week two.

Butler handed non-conference rival Richmond Senior a 50-13 loss to improve to 1-1 on the young season.

Jayden Williams got things started with the first two touchdowns for the Bulldogs, both coming on the ground in first quarter.

Then Dequadre Currence put the game out of reach in the second quarter when he returned two consecutive punts for touchdowns to stretch the Bulldog lead to 27-0.

Next up, Butler travels to face the Langston Hughes, the defending 6A state champion in Georgia.

Richmond Senior gets Cardinal Gibbons at home in week three.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.