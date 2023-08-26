PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

High school volleyball crowd sings national anthem after recording fails to play

When the recording of the national anthem wouldn't play, the crowd took the lead. (Source: PLEASANTVILLE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANTVILLE, Iowa (CNN) - An audio mishap didn’t stop the crowd at a high school volleyball game from being patriotic.

It happened earlier this week in Iowa.

The Pleasantville Trojans were taking on the Des Moines Christian Lions.

Before the game, both teams were standing and waiting for a recording of the national anthem to be played.

But they were met with silence.

That’s when someone walked up to the head table and began singing and the crowd joined in.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of Kentucky officers.
Deputies find deer in labor and distress, help deliver twin fawns
James Dunmore is charged with murder in connection with the discovery of the body of missing...
Warrant: Allisha Watts murdered on day she was last seen; boyfriend charged
Joel Richard Courage has been charged with violating the sex offender registry.
Race team owner in Rowan Co. arrested for alleged sex offender violation
Crews are searching for the missing swimmer on Mountain Island Lake
CMPD: Body of swimmer who went missing in Mountain Island Lake found
Police were called for a domestic disturbance in north Charlotte, leading to a deadly...
CMPD officer shoots, kills suspect after victim stabbed in north Charlotte

Latest News

Gunshots disrupted a football game at Oklahoma's Choctaw High School on Friday night.
Police say 1 teenager is dead, 2 people wounded after shooting at Oklahoma high school football game
The National Hurricane Center reports a system in the Gulf of Mexico has a 70% chance of...
Much of Florida under state of emergency as possible tropical storm forms in Gulf of Mexico
Bob Barker, the legendary host of "The Price is Right" has died at the age of 99. (CNN, BOB...
Bob Barker, longtime host of 'Price is Right', dies at 99
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, longtime ‘Price is Right’ host, has died, publicist says
Police say at least seven people were hurt in shooting Boston. They all sustained non-life...
Shooting in Boston during Caribbean carnival wounds at least 7 people