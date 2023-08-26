Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools files lawsuit against social media companies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board is suing some of the biggest names in the social media industry: Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok.

The 180-page lawsuit targets Meta, Snap, ByteDance, and Google, the companies behind many of the apps kids use every day.

The suit claims the companies behind the apps have created a “youth mental health crisis,” and have intentionally targeted kids, for profit.

It adds the apps contribute to increased anxiety, depression and suicide rates without enough measures to counteract those effects.

“They get so enamored in that world that electronic world,” explained Dr. Vince Callahan, a former counselor and mental health expert out of Florida.

“If you take their phones away, it’s almost like you take a drug addict’s drugs away,” he said.

This is not the first litigation of its kind.

The Fort Mill and Clover School districts took similar action earlier this year.

CMS also joins school systems across the country, including in California, Washington, and Pennsylvania, that have called out the social media giants.

“I think it is a problem, I think it’s getting worse,” Callahan said.

“I’m glad the school systems are doing something, saying, ‘hey, wait a minute, you’re interfering with our ability to teach our kids.’”

