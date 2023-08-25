Winner of WBTV $1K back-to-school shopping spree surprised in classroom

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A third-grade teacher at Marie G. Davis Elementary School in Charlotte was selected as the winner of WBTV’s $1,000 Back to School 2023 Shopping Spree.

The contest was made possible by a sponsorship from Piedmont Advantage Credit Union. WBTV received more than 150 nominations for educators deserving of the shopping spree. Only one teacher could be chosen.

Quwamee Simmons Bell is in her second year at Marie G. Davis Elementary. Her mother, Tanja, nominated her for the contest.

Quwamee recently spoke with WBTV thinking that she would be doing an interview about starting a new school year. She explained that she had already purchased several items for her classroom.

When WBTV anchors Alex Giles and Mary King informed Quwamee that she had been selected as the winner of a shopping spree, she was shocked, breaking down in tears immediately after learning she had won $1,000 to buy school supplies.

Tanja Bell was present for the surprise. She embraced her daughter after Quwamee learned she had won the contest.

Phillip Davis, the principal at Marie G. Davis, said Quwamee will be able to put the money to good use.

“That can help enhance and support her vision for the students, her vision for the school,” Davis said.

Dion Williams, the president and CEO of Piedmont Advantage Credit Union, spoke about why his organization wanted to sponsor the contest. He also explained that his mother worked as a teacher.

“This means the world to us to give back in this way knowing this is going to impact students for the entire school year,” Williams said.

Quwamee said she felt like she had a home space as a student in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. She wants her students to have a similar educational experience.

“I definitely want it to be a home away from home. That way they are welcoming, excited to learn and it’s not just blank,” she said.

