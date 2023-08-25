PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘The whole house is gone!’ 911 calls for Mooresville home explosion released

The deadly explosion happened off Barber Loop.
When the explosion happened, neighbors were confused.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Emergency calls made the moment after a deadly home explosion in Mooresville have been obtained by WBTV.

The explosion happened in the early morning hours Tuesday off Barber Loop in Mooresville. Robert Farley, the father of NFL player Caleb Farley, was killed and another person was injured.

When the explosion happened, neighbors were confused. Many did not know what they heard until they walked outside and saw the remnants of the house.

Caption

“Oh my god!” one 911 caller said. “I’m at the corner of 321 and Arborway and the house exploded. The house exploded. Oh my god! There is debris everywhere. I can’t see the house or anything. Oh my god, it’s the whole house! The whole house is gone!”

Since the explosion, neighbors have come together to show support. A couple of bouquets of flowers were left on the mailbox.

Officials said they are looking into the likelihood that the explosion stemmed from a natural gas leak.

Funeral services for Robert Farley are happening this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Dunmore is charged with murder in connection with the discovery of the body of missing...
Warrant: Allisha Watts murdered on day she was last seen; boyfriend charged
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of Kentucky officers.
Deputies find deer in labor and distress, help deliver twin fawns
The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon on Odell School Road.
Suspect killed in Cabarrus Co. officer-involved shooting identified, deputies say
A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room

Latest News

WBTV News at Noon
‘The whole house is gone!’ 911 calls for Mooresville home explosion released
James Dunmore is charged with murder in connection with the discovery of the body of missing...
Warrant: Allisha Watts murdered on day she was last seen; boyfriend charged
Concord High School teacher Tori Hunt has been selected to sail aboard the exploration vessel...
Concord High teacher to join ocean exploration mission aboard the Nautilus
Police were called for a domestic disturbance in north Charlotte, leading to a deadly...
CMPD officer shoots, kills suspect after victim stabbed in north Charlotte