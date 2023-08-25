‘The whole house is gone!’ 911 calls for Mooresville home explosion released

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Emergency calls made the moment after a deadly home explosion in Mooresville have been obtained by WBTV.

The explosion happened in the early morning hours Tuesday off Barber Loop in Mooresville. Robert Farley, the father of NFL player Caleb Farley, was killed and another person was injured.

When the explosion happened, neighbors were confused. Many did not know what they heard until they walked outside and saw the remnants of the house.

“Oh my god!” one 911 caller said. “I’m at the corner of 321 and Arborway and the house exploded. The house exploded. Oh my god! There is debris everywhere. I can’t see the house or anything. Oh my god, it’s the whole house! The whole house is gone!”

Since the explosion, neighbors have come together to show support. A couple of bouquets of flowers were left on the mailbox.

Officials said they are looking into the likelihood that the explosion stemmed from a natural gas leak.

Funeral services for Robert Farley are happening this weekend.

