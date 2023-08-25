Race team owner in Rowan Co. arrested for alleged sex offender violation

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The owner of E33 Motor Sports in Rowan County has been arrested for alleged sex offender violations, authorities said.

Joel Richard Courage was previously convicted in February of 2008 for 11 sex crimes with a minor in Sacramento, Calif. He is currently listed on the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry, according to information from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies in Guilford County recently charged Courage with several sex offender registry charges. During their investigation, they discovered that Courage owns the race team in Rowan County and employs several minors as drivers, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives say Courage was supervising multiple minors for ESS Motor Sports team, which helps find and develop young drivers for growing NASCAR and International Motor Sports Association teams.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants on Courage charging him with the offense of sex offender employment violation, a news release stated.

Deputies with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office served the warrants on Courage, who was released after posting a $25,000 secured bond, according to authorities.

Courage has been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR, the release stated.

