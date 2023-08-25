PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Race team owner in Rowan Co. arrested for alleged sex offender violation

He has been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR, the release stated.
Joel Richard Courage has been charged with violating the sex offender registry.
Joel Richard Courage has been charged with violating the sex offender registry.(Source: N.C. Sex Offender and Public Protection Registry)
By Faith Alford
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The owner of E33 Motor Sports in Rowan County has been arrested for alleged sex offender violations, authorities said.

Joel Richard Courage was previously convicted in February of 2008 for 11 sex crimes with a minor in Sacramento, Calif. He is currently listed on the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry, according to information from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies in Guilford County recently charged Courage with several sex offender registry charges. During their investigation, they discovered that Courage owns the race team in Rowan County and employs several minors as drivers, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives say Courage was supervising multiple minors for ESS Motor Sports team, which helps find and develop young drivers for growing NASCAR and International Motor Sports Association teams.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants on Courage charging him with the offense of sex offender employment violation, a news release stated.

Deputies with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office served the warrants on Courage, who was released after posting a $25,000 secured bond, according to authorities.

Courage has been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR, the release stated.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Dunmore is charged with murder in connection with the discovery of the body of missing...
Warrant: Allisha Watts murdered on day she was last seen; boyfriend charged
A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of Kentucky officers.
Deputies find deer in labor and distress, help deliver twin fawns
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon on Odell School Road.
Suspect killed in Cabarrus Co. officer-involved shooting identified, deputies say
A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room

Latest News

WBTV News at Noon
‘The whole house is gone!’ 911 calls for Mooresville home explosion released
Dramatic drone footage shows what's left of a Mooresville home after it exploded early Tuesday...
‘The whole house is gone!’ 911 calls for Mooresville home explosion released
James Dunmore is charged with murder in connection with the discovery of the body of missing...
Warrant: Allisha Watts murdered on day she was last seen; boyfriend charged
Concord High School teacher Tori Hunt has been selected to sail aboard the exploration vessel...
Concord High teacher to join ocean exploration mission aboard the Nautilus