Multiple crashes impact traffic on southbound I-85 in Charlotte, CFD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Southbound Interstate 85 at Statesville Road is at a standstill Thursday night due to multiple crashes, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer was jackknifed on the highway and there was a fuel spill.

Avoid the area if you can.

No further details were released.

