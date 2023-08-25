Multiple crashes impact traffic on southbound I-85 in Charlotte, CFD says

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer was jackknifed on the highway and there was a fuel spill.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Southbound Interstate 85 at Statesville Road is at a standstill Thursday night due to multiple crashes, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer was jackknifed on the highway and there was a fuel spill.

Avoid the area if you can.

No further details were released.

Click here for WBTV’s interactive traffic map.

