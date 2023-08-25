PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
MEDIC: One dead following south Charlotte shooting

The shooting happened on Antlers Lane around 9 p.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a shooting in south Charlotte Thursday night, according to MEDIC.

MEDIC said they were sent to the shooting on Antlers Lane around 9 p.m.

No further details were immediately made available.

