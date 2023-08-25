PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Mecklenburg County offering resources to stay cool in high heat

There are several locations around the county to help residents keep their cool.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - With temperatures forecast in the upper 90s, Mecklenburg County, the city of Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office (CMEMO) and homeless providers are offering the use of multiple facilities to help the community stay cool.

On Saturday, August 26, there will be additional resources available to help residents beat the heat. The Charlotte Area Transit System will provide free transportation to the Roof Above Day Services Center, any Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library location, and the Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Centers, Senior Centers, and spraygrounds listed below, which are designated as cooling stations.

Cooling Stations

In collaboration with Mecklenburg County, Roof Above is offering its Day Services Center as a cooling station for anyone experiencing unsheltered homelessness in Mecklenburg County. The Day Services Center is located at 945 N. College St. The Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays. Misting stations, fans, water fountains, and chairs are also available. In addition, outreach staff will visit homeless encampments to provide information about relief, cooling station locations, and water if needed.

Park and Recreation: Centers

The following Recreation and Senior Centers are open to residents seeking relief from the heat:

Recreation and Senior Center locations and hours of operation are available online.

Park and Recreation: Spraygrounds

The following spraygrounds in Charlotte are available 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily:

Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center, Cordelia Pool, and Ramsey Creek Beach are open weekends—12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center is located at 2014 Statesville Ave. Cordelia Pool is located at 2100 North Davidson St. Ramsey Creek Beach is located at 18441 Nantz Rd. in Cornelius.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Libraries:

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library locations are generally open to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Mecklenburg County Fan Initiatives:

The Department of Social Services is helping seniors and adults receiving disability income by offering free box fans. Mecklenburg County residents 60 years and older and adults ages 18 to 59 who are disabled can pick up a fan while supplies last. Call Mecklenburg County Child, Family, and Adult Services at 980-314-6800 or email mSFA-Events@MecklenburgCountyNC.gov. Individuals are required to show a valid driver’s license or state ID providing proof of age and a current Mecklenburg County address when picking up their fan. Limit one fan per person.

Energy Bill Assistance:

Individuals and families in Mecklenburg County who are experiencing a cooling (or heating) energy bill-related crisis, a life-threatening or health-related emergency, and have a past due or final notice can apply for energy bill assistance through the Crisis Intervention Program. Details on the program, including criteria and applications, are available at MeckNC.gov/Energy or call 704-336-3000. Assistance is available year-round or until all funds are exhausted. Members of the public may also call 211 to receive the latest information regarding home utility and rental assistance options.

Watch 24/7 WBTV First Alert Weather coverage below:

