Former Chester Animal Control director arrested, sheriff’s office says

Kelli Simoneau is charged with embezzlement of public funds less than $10,000.
Kelli Simoneau
Kelli Simoneau(Chester County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The former director of the Chester Animal Control Department was arrested Thursday, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Kelli Simoneau is charged with embezzlement of public funds less than $10,000.

According to the sheriff’s office, the arrest is as a result of an investigation that began in August about the misuse of Chester County funds.

According to an arrest warrant, on Jun. 20, 2023, Simoneau, who was the director of the Chester Animal Control Department at the time, said an employee of hers at the Chester Animal Shelter called and made an appointment with a vet regarding a stray cat requiring dental surgery. Simoneau met the vet at the Carolina Place Animal Hospital in Richburg, S.C., and told the vet the cat was a stray.

The warrant says it was determined the cat wasn’t a stray and had been Simoneau’s personal cat for several years based on statements given by Animal Control employees with knowledge of her private life and an email written by Simoneau saying it was per personal cat.

The warrant says the vet took the cat from Richburg to Carolina Place Animal Hospital’s Fort Mill location and performed the procedure on the cat on Jun. 21, 2023, and billed Chester County for the cost. By doing this, the warrant says Simoneau did intend to embezzle the cost of the procedure as well as other tests and vaccines, $401 in total, from Chester County for her personal gain.

She was booked into the Chester County Detention Center upon her arrest.

