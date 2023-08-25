Former Burke Co. pastor and teacher arrested on alleged child sex crime charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office Aaron Mirtsching was arrested on several counts of incident liberties with a minor.

He was first arrested Aug. 22 after the sheriff’s office say they received a cyber tip. After an investigation, a warrant was issued for three counts of exploitation of a minor. He was given a $20,000 secured bond.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office received another report on an incident involving Mirtsching on Aug. 24 and after further investigation, another arrest warrant was issued. He was arrested on 10 counts of indecent liberties with a minor and given at $50,000 secured bond.

After his second arrest, Thrive Church released a statement saying “Aaron was immediately relieved of his duties at Thrive Church - Morganton due to the charges that have been filed. The senior pastor and senior leadership team were completely unaware of any prior on-going investigation before being notified tonight.”

They ended their statement by saying, “The church has background checks on leaders, employees, and staff and we offer our full cooperation and support to authorities and law enforcement.”

Burke County Sheriff’s Office say this is an ongoing investigation.

