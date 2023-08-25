First Alert Weather Days: High heat, humidity to continue for Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – We have another hot afternoon and start to the weekend on tap before we get some relief from the heat next week.

First Alert Weather Day Today : Hotter, isolated storms possible

First Alert Weather Day Saturday : Hot, PM isolated showers and thunderstorms

Sunday: Showers and storms likely, strong storms possible

Our First Alert Weather Day continues this afternoon for the heat and humidity. Some isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening; otherwise expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 90s and heat indices in the low 100s.

Tonight, an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible early. For the overnight expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 70s.

A cold front will head our way over the weekend and increase chances for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. On Saturday there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon; otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the 90s.

Sunday starts out dry but, in the afternoon, showers and storms look likely; expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

More storms will head our way on Monday and Tuesday along with the potential for some heavy rain at times as a series of disturbances move into the southeast early next week.

A few widely scattered thunderstorms will still be possible on Wednesday, but temperatures will stay below normal in the mid-80s.

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

