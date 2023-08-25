PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Days: High heat, humidity to continue for Saturday

Tonight, an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible early.
Our First Alert Weather Day continues this afternoon for the heat and humidity.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – We have another hot afternoon and start to the weekend on tap before we get some relief from the heat next week.

  • First Alert Weather Day Today: Hotter, isolated storms possible
  • First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Hot, PM isolated showers and thunderstorms
  • Sunday: Showers and storms likely, strong storms possible
Our First Alert Weather Day continues this afternoon for the heat and humidity. Some isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening; otherwise expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 90s and heat indices in the low 100s.

Tonight, an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible early. For the overnight expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 70s.

A cold front will head our way over the weekend and increase chances for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. On Saturday there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon; otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the 90s. 

Sunday starts out dry but, in the afternoon, showers and storms look likely; expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. 

More storms will head our way on Monday and Tuesday along with the potential for some heavy rain at times as a series of disturbances move into the southeast early next week. 

A few widely scattered thunderstorms will still be possible on Wednesday, but temperatures will stay below normal in the mid-80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

First Alert Weather Days are in place Friday and Saturday due to high heat and humidity.
First Alert Weather Days: High heat, humidity to continue for Saturday
First Alert Weather Days: High heat, humidity to continue for Saturday
Friday will start off in the low 70s for most locations.
First Alert Weather Day: Record-challenging heat to close out the week
Record-challenging heat on the way for Friday