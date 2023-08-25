First Alert Weather Day: Record-challenging heat to close out the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s a First Alert Weather Day, as high temperatures look to challenge an 80-year-old record.

Friday will start off in the low 70s for most locations before quickly ramping up into the upper 90s by the afternoon hours.

The record high of 98 degrees was set back in 1943. Temperatures are currently set to hit 96 degrees on Friday, with the heat index near 100 degrees. A few storms will also be possible, but not everyone will see rain.

A cold front arrives this weekend, bringing temperatures in the mid to upper 90s Saturday afternoon back to near normal by Sunday afternoon. Scattered storms will be possible on both days.

