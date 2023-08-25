PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Day: Record-challenging heat to close out the week

A few storms will also be possible, but not everyone will see rain.
Friday will start off in the low 70s for most locations.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s a First Alert Weather Day, as high temperatures look to challenge an 80-year-old record.

Friday will start off in the low 70s for most locations before quickly ramping up into the upper 90s by the afternoon hours.

The record high of 98 degrees was set back in 1943. Temperatures are currently set to hit 96 degrees on Friday, with the heat index near 100 degrees. A few storms will also be possible, but not everyone will see rain.

A cold front arrives this weekend, bringing temperatures in the mid to upper 90s Saturday afternoon back to near normal by Sunday afternoon. Scattered storms will be possible on both days.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A missing person report for Allisha Watts was filed on July 19 in Charlotte, authorities said.
Sheriff: Remains of missing woman Allisha Watts found; boyfriend arrested
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of Kentucky officers.
Deputies find deer in labor and distress, help deliver twin fawns
The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon on Odell School Road.
Suspect killed in Cabarrus Co. officer-involved shooting identified, deputies say
A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room

Latest News

Friday will start off in the low 70s for most locations.
First Alert Weather Day: Record-challenging heat to close out the week
Eric Noon Weather 8-24
Record-challenging heat on the way for Friday
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday, as temperatures are forecast to hit 98...
Temps climb before a First Alert Weather Day for record-challenging heat on Friday
We're more seasonal for Wednesday, but temperatures will start to climb again for the end of...
First Alert Weather Day for record-challenging heat on Friday after cooler Wednesday