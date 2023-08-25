PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Day: Hottest day of the summer ahead

A few storms will also be possible, but not everyone will see rain.
By Al Conklin
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – At 96 degrees, today could turn out to be the hottest day of the year for Charlotte.

  • Today: Record-challenging high temperatures, humid
  • Saturday: Stays hot, very humid, isolated PM storms
  • Sunday: Start of cooling trend, storms more likely
  • Next Week: Much cooler, starts very wet

We may fall just shy of the record of 98 degrees set in 1943, but it will be a close call! Factoring the tropical humidity in place, the heat index will top out well over 100 degrees for several afternoon hours. The thunderstorm chance looks to be pretty low.

Evening temperatures will slowly slide back through the 80s with mainly dry conditions, through a stray overnight storm can’t be ruled out as lows fall back to near 70 degrees.

Saturday will still be very hot with the mid-90s forecast again, but the day may end with a few isolated thunderstorms. As a stout cool front moves in on Sunday, afternoon readings will stop near 90 degrees with a much better chance for thunderstorms by afternoon.

All of next week looks dramatically cooler with highs in the 80s. Monday and Tuesday look wet, with rain likely before we dry out for the midweek period.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Keep cool and have a great Friday and weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

