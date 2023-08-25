First Alert Weather Day: Hottest day of the summer ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – At 96 degrees, today could turn out to be the hottest day of the year for Charlotte.

Today: Record-challenging high temperatures, humid

Saturday : Stays hot, very humid, isolated PM storms

Sunday: Start of cooling trend, storms more likely

Next Week: Much cooler, starts very wet

First Alert Weather Day: High heat & humidity....90s for every neighborhood east of the mountains, heat index values near or above 100° for several hours. Low thunderstorm chances. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/9Mz5fjA5xA — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 25, 2023

We may fall just shy of the record of 98 degrees set in 1943, but it will be a close call! Factoring the tropical humidity in place, the heat index will top out well over 100 degrees for several afternoon hours. The thunderstorm chance looks to be pretty low.

Evening temperatures will slowly slide back through the 80s with mainly dry conditions, through a stray overnight storm can’t be ruled out as lows fall back to near 70 degrees.

Saturday will still be very hot with the mid-90s forecast again, but the day may end with a few isolated thunderstorms. As a stout cool front moves in on Sunday, afternoon readings will stop near 90 degrees with a much better chance for thunderstorms by afternoon.

First Alert: Hot & humid weekend for #CLT & the @wbtv_news area. Not too much rain forecast for Saturday, but rain chances rise on Sunday & increase further Monday & Tuesday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/58ykN5fx4j — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 25, 2023

All of next week looks dramatically cooler with highs in the 80s. Monday and Tuesday look wet, with rain likely before we dry out for the midweek period.

First Alert: High heat & humidity in the forecast for the #CLT area today & Saturday with isolated storms before a cool front knocks us back on Sunday. MUCH cooler 80s forecast for all of next week with much-needed rain looking likely Monday & Tuesday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/YUFtGUOKiK — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 25, 2023

Keep cool and have a great Friday and weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

