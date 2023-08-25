FFN Overtime- Week 2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Week 1 of the high school football season is now in the books and some teams made some big statements with big wins. One of those teams is Robinson.

They beat county rival Hickory Ridge 48-41 this past Friday in a game that saw running back Na’Ledge Wright score 7 touchdowns. But this team is so much more that a great running back.

In this edition of FFN Overtime, we talk about this Robinson team making the move from 2A to 3A and still able to beat one of the better 4A teams in our area.

We also take a look at 3 teams who certainly established the fact that they could be some of the better teams in our area.

And we also preview week 2 of the high school football season including the FFN Game of the Week... Richmond Senior at Butler.

