PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

FFN Overtime-Week 2

Robinson offensive line helped the Bulldogs rush for over 300 yards in week 1 of the high...
Robinson offensive line helped the Bulldogs rush for over 300 yards in week 1 of the high school football season
By Nate Wimberly
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Week 1 of the high school football season is now in the books and some teams made some big statements with big wins. One of those teams is Robinson.

They beat county rival Hickory Ridge 48-41 this past Friday in a game that saw running back Na’Ledge Wright score 7 touchdowns. But this team is so much more that a great running back.

In this edition of FFN Overtime, we talk about this Robinson team making the move from 2A to 3A and still able to beat one of the better 4A teams in our area.

We also take a look at 3 teams who certainly established the fact that they could be some of the better teams in our area.

And we also preview week 2 of the high school football season including the FFN Game of the Week... Richmond Senior at Butler.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A missing person report for Allisha Watts was filed on July 19 in Charlotte, authorities said.
Sheriff: Remains of missing woman Allisha Watts found; boyfriend arrested
Dramatic drone footage shows what's left of a Mooresville home after it exploded early Tuesday...
Father of NFL player killed in Mooresville home explosion
Caleb Farley pictured with his mother and father.
NFL star Caleb Farley reflects on father’s legacy after deadly home explosion
A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
A sign on the front door says it is closed due to "unforseen circumstances."
Cantina 1511 employees ‘blindsided’ by closures of Charlotte, Mooresville locations

Latest News

Robinson offensive line helped the Bulldogs rush for over 300 yards in week 1 of the high...
FFN Overtime- Week 2
Providence Day grabbed a 21 point lead and needed every bit of it as they were able to hold off...
Providence Day holds on late to beat Northwestern in the first ever high school game at Bank of America Stadium
Byrnes defeats Hough 24-9 in the season opener for both teams
Byrnes defeats Hough 24-9 in the season opener for both teams
West Charlotte holds on to beat Palisades in the Turf Kings Invitational
West Charlotte holds on to beat Palisades in the Turf Kings Invitational