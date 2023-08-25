PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD officer shoots, kills suspect after victim stabbed in north Charlotte

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries due to multiple stab wounds.
An officer fired his gun, killing the suspect.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer shot and killed a man overnight at a north Charlotte apartment complex.

It happened at the complex on Roundstone Way. That’s near Reames Road and Interstate 77.

Officers responded to the apartment complex just around 12:30 a.m. Friday for a domestic disturbance call, according to the CMPD. When they got there, police said they heard commotion and feared there was a threat, so they went inside.

That’s when officers said they saw a woman in “imminent” danger. An officer fired his gun, killing the suspect.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries due to multiple stab wounds, according to the CMPD. Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect who was killed.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting. The officer who fired their weapon is on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol for a situation like this.

This is the second domestic violence incident that has led to an officer-involved shooting this week.

