CMPD: Body of swimmer who went missing in Mountain Island Lake found

The swimmer was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon.
Crews are searching for the missing swimmer on Mountain Island Lake
Crews are searching for the missing swimmer on Mountain Island Lake(Huntersville Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The body of a swimmer who disappeared earlier this week in Mountain Island Lake has been located.

The body was found approximately a half-mile from where witnesses reported him missing, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police have not released the swimmer’s name at this time.

First responders were first called about the missing swimmer shortly after 3 p.m., Wednesday, with the closest access point being North Kayak Access.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the person was swimming leisurely before going missing. Fire and rescue crews used all tools and options at their disposal.

“The sonar allows us to see a picture of what’s going on at the bottom of the lake,” Huntersville Fire Department spokesperson Bill Suthard previously said. “If we think it might be something, we’ll go down with ROV and take a look at it.”

CMPD said they’re searching for the missing swimmer along with the Huntersville Fire Department.

