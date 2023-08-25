Allisha Watts’ family seeks “no bond” for James Dunmore’s murder charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Allisha Watts’ family and friends seek accused murderer James Dunmore to remain behind bars with no bond.

Watts went missing on July 16 after visiting her boyfriend, Dunmore, at his home in east Charlotte.

On Thursday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the remains found in the back of the Norman Community Cemetery were Watts’.

“There’s no way that you’re going to take your girlfriend on a date to a cemetery. So I don’t know how he even chose the spot that he chose,” said Watts’ cousin Tea Hines.

While the family gathered at the cemetery waiting for confirmation, law enforcement arrested Dunmore, in Charlotte. Hours later, WBTV saw when deputies led Dunmore into the Montgomery County Jail in handcuffs.

“There should not be a bond issued. That gentleman should remain locked up so he doesn’t endanger anyone else’s lives or cause any more harm to any one of the families or friends of Allisha,” said Watts’s friend Vincent Gordon.

WBTV acquired Dunmore’s arrest warrant on Friday that detailed he is accused of murdering Allicia on July 16, the same day her family said they last saw her at his home in east Charlotte.

He is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on no bond with his first court appearance set for August 28 at 9:30 a.m. at the Montgomery County Courthouse.

One of Allisha’s friends had a message for Dunmore.

“All I can do is pray–have mercy that God will have mercy on your soul. So I can’t imagine how somebody could be so wicked and evil. But yeah, I forgive you. But you need to ask God to forgive you. You know, it’s not up to us. It’s up to God,” Bridget Cotton said. “Why do this to her? It was not fair and she didn’t deserve this.”

She is being remembered by her family and friends for the friend she was to all.

“She is good at everything she does. She is always willing to help…that’s her,” said Gordon. “She was definitely a pillar in the community.”

Friends and family are set to host a “No Bond 4 Murder” rally at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Detention Center hoping no one forgets her story.

Gordon emphasized, “We are going to heal. And that’s what we’re gonna do. But we’re not going to forget Alicia.”

