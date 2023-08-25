‘3333 Fitness Festival’ created to support family of former CMPD detective

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For many officers, their police departments often become part of their family.

It is no different for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Det. Jason Grier, who passed away at 38 years old after a short battle with cancer.

Jason was diagnosed with Stage IV Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma in March of 2023. He began treatment right away and things were going well.

Suddenly, the day before Father’s Day, Jason unexpectedly died from chemotherapy complications.

The heartbreaking loss is not considered a “line of duty death,” so many financial assistance programs aren’t applicable. Yet, bills keep growing for his family.

Detective Jason Grier (D’juana Grier)

As families do, CMPD is rallying around the Grier family.

On Sept. 16, 2023, fellow former officers are hosting the “3333 Fitness Festival” fundraiser in Fort Mill. It’s an entire day of fun, fitness, and fundraising in Jason’s memory. All proceeds will benefit his family.

The event starts with a 5K at 8:30 a.m. at Latitude 35 CrossFit and will be followed by a series of “CrossFit Hero Workouts” honoring Jason.

Why “3333″ in the title? That was Jason’s badge number.

“The goal is to get several hundred people out, get a workout in, eat some good food, hang out, and honor Detective Jason Grier,” said organizers. “And, of course, to raise as much money for D’juana and the children as possible.”

Behind all these activities, three of Jason’s close co-workers will attempt to perform 3,333 pull-ups, in less than 24 hours. Plus, 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycles will be raffled off.

Detective Jason Grier and wife (D’juana Grier)

His fellow CMPD officers describe Jason as a great friend to all, “an incredible cop of 17 years to the Charlotte community,” and “an even better father and husband.”

“Jason was a phenomenal investigator and the hardest worker on the team,” said one retired lieutenant who worked with him. “He continually went above and beyond what was required as a detective. He policed with courage, drive, and heart.”

Detective Jason Grier (D’juana Grier)

Jason’s wife, D’juana wanted to share a message with the community.

“Life is short and precious,” she said. “Back in March, our family was doing great. Jason had a thriving career, kids were good, church was good, and so on. Then, suddenly, our world turned upside down. Life is not something you can be sure about. Treasure each moment as it is given to you, and fill your life with the love of those around you.”

The event has its own Instagram page. Or, people can also go here to register.

